Dr. Mike Gannon, an ultimate gentle person and physician, passed away peacefully of natural causes during normal naptime-Saturday afternoon about 3:00 pm. The "Boy" of rare caliber and stature worked 55 years (about 92 years figured in hours) in family medicine as an old timey GP. Rest started in quiet retirement 3 years ago; however, Mike deeply missed serving our "Maker" by helping heal thousands of patients.

Mike worked hard and saved money as a Customs Agent while working with his Dad painting and lathing. After high school, he was drafted into the Western Regiment of Canada until he was accepted into pre-med. He graduated Summa Cum Laude with pre-med honors from University of Western Ontario (London). His internship and residency were served at St. Joseph's Hospital in London. Prior to relocating in Texas, Dr. Gannon practiced with his then wife, Marion. Precious friends, Drs. Maurice Ruandi Satsamerdi Butchi and wife, Jankie, from London, Ontario. Maurice, Mike, and Marion shared a practice in London, Ontario, during the 70's. Dr. Gannon then brought his family to Alice, Texas. His last practicing years (2016) were with University of Texas's Physicians (Bayshore Family Practice near NASA) on Space Center Blvd. Drs. Thomas Murphy and wife, Glenda, shared a large and respected practice. Dr. Gannon resided Clear Lake City (Brookwood) about 30 years.

Mike, nicknamed "Boy", was preceded by his mother Ivy Matthews Leonard and father Stanley Leonard. Plus, his first wife, Dr. Marion Gannon of League City. And his birth father, Patrick Liam Gannon and relatives that reside in Sligo County, NW, Ireland.

Dr. Mike Gannon is survived by his beloved wife, Bess Harrison, Ph.D.; brother Mark and wife, Trudy, as well as Robert Henry and Rachel Elizabeth Leonard, their children. Mike's children with Marion: Curtis Michael Gannon, Kathryn Elizabeth Gannon, Matthew Joseph Gannon and wife, Chrissie. Matt's daughter is named Sofiah. Bess's additions came to him in 2014: Kelly Trace Conway, Kenzie Lynn Conway-Schmirgel and her husband Heiko Schmirgel; plus, Yann Friedrich Schmirgel and Mary Tessa Schmirgel. Furthermore, Mike held closely his lifelong friends Milton and Darlene Byrd (Canadians) and cherished Med School Class of '70, folks in Pasadena and in the Bay Area. He earned his rest and precious quiet times. He was very fond of helping people, adored his cat, Alicia, and all animals. Adding other preferences: traveling, long winded stories, clocks, antiques, lovely flowering garden, 60-70's music, wife, and family - not particularly in that order! Clearly, Mike "Boy" will be in our hearts (as you were in his) and in our souls "from then until now 'til then" - when our Great Creator's web of life brings us all together again.

We invite you to see his life on www.forestparkeast-fhc.com. Type in Gannon and invitations to comment are welcomed at this web site and in the celebration of life. See photos (more to come) and please add your candid and personal comments thereto. The Rev. William H. King III will officiate and his Church is Greater New Hope Missionary (Baptist) in League City.

His life was honored at a Memorial Celebration on November 9th at 2:00 pm with a visitation beginning at 1:00 pm. All services held at Forest Park East Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the SPCA or St. Jude's.