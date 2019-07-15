Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred W. "Milly" Spencer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Departed this earthly life on June 18, 2019 at age 89. She was born August 14, 1929 in Pasadena, TX, the fourth child of S. J. Wilburn and Hazel Kirk Wilburn. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Sam Grady Burke; her second husband, Michael F. Spencer; two sisters and three brothers. She is survived by a daughter, Jan Burke Ashmos and husband, Curtis, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Other survivors are many cousins, nieces and nephews and a host of friends and other relatives. Thanks to all of those who helped get her to medical appointments and run errands, but especially to friends Paula Reed and Sandra McDaniel. Mildred graduated from Pasadena High School in 1947, received a BS degree from Sam Houston State College in 1951 and a Master's degree from Stephen F. Austin University in 1973. She retired in 1992 from Union Pacific Resources (aka Champlin Petroleum Company) at Carthage, TX. Early in her career she taught school at Galena Park, New London, and Carthage. Mildred was an active member of the Methodist church at New London, Carthage, and St. Stephen's in Northwest Houston. She taught Sunday school, worked with Vacation Bible School, served on the church Board, and was a loyal member of the United Methodist Women since 1953. She was active in many civic groups in Carthage, such as the Board of Adjustment and Chamber of Commerce. She was a long-time member of the Shreveport Desk & Derrick Club for women in the oil and gas industry. She was also associated with the Lioness and Lions Club in Carthage and the Cy-Fair Lions in Houston. Her hobbies were fitness and health, and genealogy for her family. Friends may honor Mildred with contributions to St. Stephen's United Methodist Church located at 2003 W. 43rd Street, Houston, TX 77018 or a . A celebration of her life will be conducted at her church on July 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. She will be buried with her second husband, Michael F. Spencer, at the VA Houston National Cemetery.

