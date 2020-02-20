Nancy Haigh Clare passed away on February 16, 2020, at Memorial Hermann Hospital Southeast, surrounded by loved ones. Nancy was born April 30, 1933, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Benita Claudia Waggoman and Joseph Becker Haigh.

Nancy was a proud graduate of Thomas A. Edison High School in San Antonio, Texas. She attended Stephens College and Trinity University. She was employed at USAA Insurance in San Antonio and later in the Deer Park Independent School District.

Nancy was known for her crocheting skills, her knack at completing crossword puzzles, her devotion to her grandchildren, and her keen interest in the Shell Refinery Retirees Club. One of Nancy's favorite pastimes was eating out with friends and family at select restaurants; nothing made her prouder than to be labeled a "foodie." Her home was a family gathering spot for holidays and special occasions.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Burns; her parents; her brother, Joseph Becker Haigh II; her aunt, Josephine Waggoman; and her infant daughter, Jodee Elaine Cowart.

She is survived by two sons, Grady Cowart and wife Eileen of Lubbock, Texas, and Ross Cowart and wife Tammy of Pasadena, Texas. She is also survived by four stepchildren: Pam Phillips and husband Jim of Lopez Island, Washington, Penny Morris, Patti Gazzaway and husband Ken of Conroe, Texas, and Mike Clare and wife Sonia of Fredericksburg, Virginia. Nancy also leaves behind nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and her beloved friend Kelley Calvert, whom Nancy considered her sister in spirit.

Services will be held at Grand View Cemetery in Pasadena on Monday, February 24, 2020. A private family visitation will be at 10:00, and a public visitation will begin at 10:30. A graveside burial will take place at 11:30.

Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.everhere.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nancy's honor to Shell DPMC Retirees Club, P O Box 1956, Deer Park, Texas 77536.