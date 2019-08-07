Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nadine Henkel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our sweet Joyce Nadine Henkel was called into the arms of her Heavenly Father on August 3, 2019. Nadine was born in 1931 in Oakwood, Missouri and lived in Missouri during her younger years. When she was a junior in high school, her father was transferred to Pasadena, Texas, where Nadine finished out her high school career. She graduated from Pasadena High School in 1948, and because of her ability to make friends quickly, she forged many lifelong friendships with her high school classmates even though she was there for a short time. Upon graduation from high school, she attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri. When the dormitory in which she was living burned to the ground, Nadine transferred to the University of North Texas in Denton where she earned her bachelor's degree. Nadine began her professional career as a junior high English teacher in Texas City before meeting the love of her life, Cecil. Cecil and Nadine met on a blind double date in which they were set up with the other parties. They quickly determined that a "date switch" would be necessary and ended up together by the end of the evening. The evening must have gone well because they were married for 65 years and created a beautiful family, including four children and five grandchildren. In the early years of their marriage, Cecil obtained his medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, a goal he could not have reached without her enduring support. Nadine was a lifelong member of the Christian Church Disciples of Christ spending most of those years as a member of First Christian Church Pasadena. Her servant's heart volunteered countless hours with the Houston Symphony League Bay Area Chapter, Pasadena Philharmonic, The Note-Ables (vocal chorale), South Shaver Elementary Cultural Arts Program, Pasadena Little Theater and countless other acts of charitable giving and service to others. She always gave of her time and talents quietly without the need of notice or recognition. To all who knew her, Nadine was the epitome of kindness and grace. She had a way of seeing each person through God's eyes and making one feel special and loved. She was fiercely dedicated to her family and leaves behind a lifetime of wisdom to them and everyone else who was blessed enough to cross her path. Whether it was with a gentle, verbal reminder of God's love or the simple gesture of her famous baked brisket and "TV trash" snack mix, Nadine had the gift of sweetness that comes from a true woman of Christ. There is an entire generation of Pasadena High School graduates who consider Nadine their second mom and affectionately refer to her as "Mama Henkel." She was always available for whatever was needed and she often shared through conversations around the kitchen table at any time of the day or the wee hours of the night. Nadine is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Cecil L. Henkel, sons James Alan Henkel, Gregory Paul Henkel and his life partner Hannah, Sandrea Joyce Henkel Crivellari and her husband Robert, sister, Polly Hanley, sister-in-law, Patty Cramer, grandchildren, JoAnn Nadine Henkel, Brylan Joseph Crivellari, Brett Nadine Crivellari, Cameron Ashley Crivellari and Brooke Elizabeth Crivellari, and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Nadine is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Maurine Cramer, brother Charles L. Cramer and wife Dorothy, brother Robert L. Cramer, brother-in-law Tom Hanley and her beloved son, Richard Lee Henkel, with whom we know she is joyously reunited. Nadine was an unequivocal force of thoughtfulness and compassion for everyone. Her legacy lives on in her family and the many who loved her. Services were held on Friday, August 9th, at First Christian Church Pasadena, 4848 Preston Avenue, Pasadena, Texas 77505.



Published on yourpasadenanews.com from Aug. 7 to Aug. 20, 2019

