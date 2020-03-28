Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ofelia Rayos. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ofelia Romero Rayos, age 67, went to be with our Lord on March 18, 2020. She was born on March 28, 1952 in Rosales, Pangasinan, Philippines to Casiano Torres Romero and Cristeta Basco Sansano Romero. She married her longtime classmate and adorer, Felix Navarro Rayos, on January 9, 1977. Ofelia's true love and passion was her friends and family, especially her four grandchildren, Gabriel, Benjamin, John and Avri. Those who know her well knew she freely gave of her time and persistence and always placed her family and friends before her own needs. Most of her time was spent caring for her family, tending her garden, decorating her home, planning her next trip, or planning the next celebration with family and friends. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from St. Louis University in Baguio City, Philippines in 1973 and shortly arriving to the United States in 1977, Ofelia began working as a clerk at Republic Bank in Houston, TX. Determined to pave a better life for her family, Ofelia left her job and began nursing school at San Jacinto Junior College in Pasadena, TX, which required her to learn organic chemistry and microbiology in her second language. Ofelia graduated in 1990 and spent the rest of her professional career caring for others as a Registered Nurse in the Intensive Care Unit at Methodist Hospital in Baytown, TX from 1992 to 2010. Through her hard work and sacrifice, Ofelia's proudest accomplishment was providing her two sons with a good education so they could pursue every opportunity available to them. Ofelia was the picture of love and service and is proof that real love is stronger than death. Ofelia was preceded in death by her parents Casiano and Cristeta and her eldest brother, Expedito Sansano Romero. She is survived by her husband, Felix, of 43 years; two sons, Magnus Rayos and wife Stephanie of Houston, TX, and Philip Rayos and wife Kristine of Houston, TX, four grandchildren Gabriel, Benjamin, John and Avri; older brother Eduardo Sansano Romero, younger sister Araceli Sansano Romero, several nieces, nephews, friends and kumpares. Ofelia will be sorely missed but her legacy will live on through all those she loved and touched.

Ofelia Romero Rayos, age 67, went to be with our Lord on March 18, 2020. She was born on March 28, 1952 in Rosales, Pangasinan, Philippines to Casiano Torres Romero and Cristeta Basco Sansano Romero. She married her longtime classmate and adorer, Felix Navarro Rayos, on January 9, 1977. Ofelia's true love and passion was her friends and family, especially her four grandchildren, Gabriel, Benjamin, John and Avri. Those who know her well knew she freely gave of her time and persistence and always placed her family and friends before her own needs. Most of her time was spent caring for her family, tending her garden, decorating her home, planning her next trip, or planning the next celebration with family and friends. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from St. Louis University in Baguio City, Philippines in 1973 and shortly arriving to the United States in 1977, Ofelia began working as a clerk at Republic Bank in Houston, TX. Determined to pave a better life for her family, Ofelia left her job and began nursing school at San Jacinto Junior College in Pasadena, TX, which required her to learn organic chemistry and microbiology in her second language. Ofelia graduated in 1990 and spent the rest of her professional career caring for others as a Registered Nurse in the Intensive Care Unit at Methodist Hospital in Baytown, TX from 1992 to 2010. Through her hard work and sacrifice, Ofelia's proudest accomplishment was providing her two sons with a good education so they could pursue every opportunity available to them. Ofelia was the picture of love and service and is proof that real love is stronger than death. Ofelia was preceded in death by her parents Casiano and Cristeta and her eldest brother, Expedito Sansano Romero. She is survived by her husband, Felix, of 43 years; two sons, Magnus Rayos and wife Stephanie of Houston, TX, and Philip Rayos and wife Kristine of Houston, TX, four grandchildren Gabriel, Benjamin, John and Avri; older brother Eduardo Sansano Romero, younger sister Araceli Sansano Romero, several nieces, nephews, friends and kumpares. Ofelia will be sorely missed but her legacy will live on through all those she loved and touched. Published on yourpasadenanews.com from Mar. 28 to Apr. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Pasadena Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close