Patsy R. Lowery
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Pat Middleton Lowery, age 89 died on Thursday, June 11, 2020 after contracting Covid 19.

Pat was born on January 22, 1931 in Shelbyville, Texas to Ione and Dick Middleton. She married Norwood Lowery and began raising two daughters, Kelly and Patty. In the early mid 1960's she began selling real estate for Alice Shirley Real Estate. Pat loved people and people loved Pat. In the early 1980's she bought Alice Shirley Real Estate and changed the name of the real estate firm to Pat Lowery and Associates. Pat was a pioneer and role model for women in the real estate business and was well known in Pasadena for her integrity and people skills. Pat was vivacious and outgoing, she loved good food and beautiful things.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, sister Yvonne Loveladdy and her husband of 46 years, Norwood Lowery. She is survived by her "girls" Kelly Lowery Sullivan and Patty Lowery Galvan, sons in law Ted Sullivan and Donald Galvan, 6 grandchildren Ashley Thacker, Austin Sullivan, Allison Sullivan, Jordyn Hacker, Jennifer Hacker and Jillian Hacker, 2 great granddaughters, Ryan Rose and Taylor Jane, nieces Leslie Joillisant and Dr. Mary Norberg, nephew J.D. Loveladdy, and cousins David Harvey and Cathy Williams.

A private graveside was held Sunday, June 21, at the Shelbyville Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pasadena Citizen from Jun. 15 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved