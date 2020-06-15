Pat Middleton Lowery, age 89 died on Thursday, June 11, 2020 after contracting Covid 19.

Pat was born on January 22, 1931 in Shelbyville, Texas to Ione and Dick Middleton. She married Norwood Lowery and began raising two daughters, Kelly and Patty. In the early mid 1960's she began selling real estate for Alice Shirley Real Estate. Pat loved people and people loved Pat. In the early 1980's she bought Alice Shirley Real Estate and changed the name of the real estate firm to Pat Lowery and Associates. Pat was a pioneer and role model for women in the real estate business and was well known in Pasadena for her integrity and people skills. Pat was vivacious and outgoing, she loved good food and beautiful things.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, sister Yvonne Loveladdy and her husband of 46 years, Norwood Lowery. She is survived by her "girls" Kelly Lowery Sullivan and Patty Lowery Galvan, sons in law Ted Sullivan and Donald Galvan, 6 grandchildren Ashley Thacker, Austin Sullivan, Allison Sullivan, Jordyn Hacker, Jennifer Hacker and Jillian Hacker, 2 great granddaughters, Ryan Rose and Taylor Jane, nieces Leslie Joillisant and Dr. Mary Norberg, nephew J.D. Loveladdy, and cousins David Harvey and Cathy Williams.

A private graveside was held Sunday, June 21, at the Shelbyville Cemetery.