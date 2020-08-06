Paul L. Shealy, 98, of Montgomery, Texas, passed away on Monday, August 4, 2020. He was born on March 2, 1922 in Jonesboro, Arkansas, to John and Elsea Shealy. Paul served his country in the United States Navy for thirty years and retired with the rank of Lieutenant Commander.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Phylis Shealy; and son Kenney Hamilton. Paul is survived by his loving wife Sue Hamilton Shealy; sons Billy Hamilton, and David Hamilton Sr.; grandchildren Shannon Joyce, David Hamilton Jr., and Daniel Hamilton; eleven great-grandchildren and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Metcalf Funeral Directors. Paul will be laid to rest with Military Honors at Houston National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in his honor to the American Heart Association
at giving.heart.org
.