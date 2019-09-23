Pearl Ollyne LaVerne, age 78, of Yellville, Arkansas passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at her home in the beautiful Ozarks.

Pearl was born in Port Arthur, Texas August 7, 1941 to the late Edward Herman and Ollie Frances (Draper) Thompson. She had been employed as a bookkeeper in a dental practice. She had lived in the area for the last three years, and was a member of Yellville United Methodist Church where she participated by singing in the church choir. Pearl was a former member of First United Methodist Church in Pasadena, Texas. She was an avid cook and also enjoyed front porch sitting and watching the birds. Pearl was devoted to her family.

Mrs. LaVerne is survived by her son Edward LaVerne and his wife, Anna, of Fort Worth, Texas; her daughter Carrie Geier and her husband, Ted, of Yellville, Arkansas; one brother Ed Thompson and his wife, Margy, of Eureka Springs, Arkansas; one sister Jackie Stephens of Port Neches, Texas; and one granddaughter Jennifer Davis, and her husband, Craig, of Mountain Home, Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Arrangements by Roller-Burns Funeral Home are private.

Memorials may be made to the .

