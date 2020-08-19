Pharaby Ann Wilson of Johnson City, TX passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Fredericksburg, TX with her family at her side. Pharaby was born May 8, 1950 in Crowley, LA to Oliver Joseph Bergeron and Audrey Fay (Stutes) Bergeron.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandmother, Phala Bergeron. Pharaby is survived by her husband of 50 years, John W. Wilson; their three children, Gabriel A. Wilson and wife Chantel, Travis S. Wilson, and Brianne M. Morse and husband Johnny; siblings, Dallas Koeppe and wife Susan, Kara Cruse and husband Dennis, Roger Koeppe, Diane Boothe, David Bergeron and wife Glenna, and Oliver Bergeron Erin; two grandchildren, Gabriel A. Wilson, II and Madeleine I. Wilson. Pharaby is also survived by many other loving relatives and dear friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



It wasn't until after marriage and three children that Pharaby decided to complete her education. She graduated from the University of Houston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Nutrition and Foods. She was involved in many things throughout her life. She was a member of the Colonial Dames, a Chapter Regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), and remained an active member of her bridge club.



A Funeral Mass was held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Blanco, TX followed by burial in the Johnson City Masonic Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you tell your parents, your children, your spouse, or your friends that you love them. Do a kind deed. Make amends. Repair a relationship. Be grateful. Because you never know when the end will come.



Arrangements under the direction of Crofts - Crow Funeral Home, Johnson City, TX.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store