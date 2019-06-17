Mrs. Charles A. Malinak nee Phyllis Ann Hazelett of Fredericksburg passed away on Friday, June 14th at the age of 71 years.

Mrs. Phyllis Malinak is survived by her husband: Charles A. Malinak of Fredericksburg

Two daughters, one son and spouses: James and Sheryl Ann Malinak of Fredericksburg

Jessica Arnold of Pearland

Julianne and Nick McCarty of Friendswood

9 Grandchildren 9 Great grandchildren

One brother: Kenneth Hazelett of Louisiana

The family will greet friends on Saturday, June 22nd from 1 to 2 P.M. in the First Baptist Church, Fredericksburg with a Celebration of Life at 2 P.M.

In lieu of flowers make memorials in her memory to the Pedernales Creative Arts Alliance Scholarship Fund, Hill Country Memorial Hospital or to the .

The family requests that you wear casual clothes and something Red

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schaetter Funeral Home

Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com