Phyllis A. Malinak

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis A. Malinak.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Charles A. Malinak nee Phyllis Ann Hazelett of Fredericksburg passed away on Friday, June 14th at the age of 71 years.

Mrs. Phyllis Malinak is survived by her husband: Charles A. Malinak of Fredericksburg

Two daughters, one son and spouses: James and Sheryl Ann Malinak of Fredericksburg

Jessica Arnold of Pearland

Julianne and Nick McCarty of Friendswood

9 Grandchildren 9 Great grandchildren

One brother: Kenneth Hazelett of Louisiana

The family will greet friends on Saturday, June 22nd from 1 to 2 P.M. in the First Baptist Church, Fredericksburg with a Celebration of Life at 2 P.M.

In lieu of flowers make memorials in her memory to the Pedernales Creative Arts Alliance Scholarship Fund, Hill Country Memorial Hospital or to the .

The family requests that you wear casual clothes and something Red

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schaetter Funeral Home

Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com


Published on yourpasadenanews.com from June 17 to June 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations