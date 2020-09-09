Randall Johnson, 77, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, with family by his side. Visitation will be held on September 7, 2020 from 4:00-7:00pm at Grand View Funeral Home, 8501 Spencer Highway, Pasadena, TX. Funeral Service will be held on September 8, 2020 at 10:00am at Grand View Funeral Home, 8501 Spencer Highway, Pasadena, TX. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Webb Viganego and father, Paul Viganego. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 30 years, Juanita Johnson; daughters, Kim Grafe Baker and husband Ken, Jennifer Grafe Phillips and husband Frank; grandchildren Charles Grebe and Richard Grebe. He graduated from Pasadena High School and lived in Pasadena, TX until moving to Porter, TX for the last 16 years. Randy enjoyed golfing, fishing, and watching football and baseball. He will be greatly missed!



Randall will be laid to rest at Grand View Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers will be Kenneth Baker, Frank Calvo, Billy Davis, Patrick Davis, Charles Grebe, Richard Grebe and Toby Grebe.



