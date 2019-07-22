Graveside services for Randall M. Boykin will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 1:00p.m. at Sardis Cemetery near Jewett.

There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Randy Boykin went to his heavenly home on Friday, July 19, 2019.

He was born in Houston to Elmer and Norma Boykin. He loved animals, baseball, and the Aggies. Randy was the coach of his daughter's softball team and later coached his grandson's baseball team. He worked as an Operator at Champion Papers until they were sold to Simpson Paper from which he retired. Mr. Boykin was a member of First Baptist Church in Pasadena and served as a deacon for a short time.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, James Boykin.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Connie Boykin; one daughter, Rebecca Hanks & husband Leonard; one grandson, Bradley Hanks & girlfriend, Nikki Fruge; one great-granddaughter, Ryan Rene Hanks; one brother, Earl Boykin & wife Joyce; one sister, Kaye Bergeron & husband David; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

"We will miss him dearly, but find comfort knowing that he is in heaven with our heavenly Father and loved ones that preceded him.

The family requests that memorials be made to the Houston Humane Society, 14700 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77053 or online at www.houstonhumane.org.

