Raul Guerra, was called home on June 11, 2019. He was born on January 18, 1955.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ismael and Esther Guerra; brothers, Roberto, Rodolfo, Armando & Ramiro Guerra and Billy Dryden; sister Herminia Guerra.

Survivors include his wife: Mary Ann Sosa Guerra of Edna, TX and their 6 children: Raul Guerra (Darlene) of Pasadena, TX; Liza, Angelica, Felicia, Jaime and Joseph Guerra all of Edna, TX and a number of grandchildren. His brothers and sisters include: Ismael Guerra (Marie) of Pharr, TX; Alicia, Juan, Carlos (Jennifer), Harry Dryden all of Houston and Frances Breazeale (Jimmy) of Petal, MS. and a numerous amount of nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life is being held on Friday, July 26, 2019 for family.