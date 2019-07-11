Raymond Grant Monroe was born in Sandia, Texas, August 22, 1931, the son of James Iven and Minnie Etta (nee: White) Monroe. His father was a farmer, trained polo ponies and built roads. Raymond was the eldest son. He had two younger brothers, Richard Louis and James Charles. Raymond was preceded in death by both parents and both brothers. He attended the Sandia Elementary School, Mathis High School and graduated from Orange Grove High School. He went to work at Knolles Dairy Farm where he was a supervisor for growing and processing fodder for, at the time, the largest herd of Jersey cattle in the world. His brother Richard frequently helped the telephone company restring wires after weather blew them down. His brother was too young, so the local telephone man, Andy Wheelan, offered Raymond the opportunity to apply to work for the telephone company, Southwestern Bell; and he began his career May 21, 1951. His paths crossed with Delores (Dolly) Ann Bauch whom he had gone to high school with for two years in Mathis, Texas. Dolly and Raymond were the only two single Southwestern Bell Telephone Company employees in Mathis, Texas. After he finally worked up to asking her out, they rose into love. They married April 5, 1952. They had two children, Rebecca Jo and Russell Raymond. The telephone company moved Raymond often to widen his horizons and increase his experience. Eventually he was promoted to first level manager. When he retired from the phone company in 1986, he was the district level (third line) manager responsible for all special services in the Greater Houston and surrounding areas. Two years before retiring, he purchased a parcel of land, cattle and tractor in Trinity County, between Groveton and Lovelady, Texas. He added more land and leased even more. He and Dolly built a home there eventually. He enjoyed his "second career" raising beef cattle until the drought of 2011. He was more concerned about taking care of his beloved wife than raising cattle. Eventually, land was sold off as he downsized his operation. Russell married Cynthia (Cindy) Ann Lawrence, and they had two children, Amber Christina and Jonathon Russell Monroe. Amber had two children, Alexis and Kole. Alexis has one daughter, Yvonne (Yvi ). Jonathan married Jessica Smith, and they share five children, Ethan, Jay, Kendra, Serenity and Luke. Raymond did not have traditional hobbies. He loved his family, and he loved to work. Being productive and providing for his family's needs gave him a great deal of satisfaction. He liked to keep everything in top order, including himself. He was a lifelong Southern Baptist. At the time of his passing, he and Dolly belonged to the First Baptist Church of Groveton, Texas. He felt very blessed to call his pastor, Brother Lewis Jones, his friend. Raymond loved people, being around them energized him. He felt that there was nothing on this earth more valuable than people. He said often that all we had on this earth was our family, our health and our faith in the Lord. He grieved the loss of his only son, Russell. His love for his wife grew daily. He was happy to hold her hand. His health was stable until the end. When his health failed, he had his faith. His family and friends miss him very much. But he is in Heaven at the family reunion.

Raymond Grant Monroe age 87 of Friday, Texas passed away on July 8, 2019 in Tyler, Texas. Visitation will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Groveton Funeral Home in Groveton, Texas. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Cartwright Memorial Chapel of Groveton Funeral Home with Bro. Lewis Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Ellis Prairie Cemetery in Friday, Texas. He will be escorted to his final resting place by his pallbearers: Al White, Jon Monroe, Brad Baugh, Kole Wagoner, Derek Worthington and Ethan Daughtry.

Honorary Pallbearers: Robbie Webb, Bill Wagner, Don Wilson and Cliff Evans

