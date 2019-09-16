Raymond Forrest Land, 82, went home to be with the Lord on September 8, 2019. Raymond is preceded in death by his parents, Christy Curtis, Sr. and Gladys Rainwater Land; brothers: Robert, Curtis, Jr., Harvey and Michael.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Myrna Carol Piper Land; daughter, Stacey Lynn Land Pruitt; son in law, Ricky Pruitt; daughter, Tracey Gwynn Land; grandsons: Ryan Forrest Pruitt and wife Stephanie, Zachary Lawrence Pruitt and wife Sarah, Trevor Alexander Jones and Victoria Alexander; great grandsons: Rayland Cole Pruitt (Raymond's namesake) Jaxon Carter Pruitt; great granddaughter, Avery Leigh Pruitt; brothers: Thomas and wife Sunny, David and wife Gaye; sisters: Mary Vantgen and husband Jacob, Julia Hanks and future husband Thomas Owens, Judy Byrd; sister in laws: Susie Land, Verna Brandon, Joyce Piper; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. Raymond considered Mary Morgan Stitcher and Cheri Sue Cryer Salinas as daughters and Charley Sherwood Cryer, Jr., and Clifton Scott Cryer as sons.

Raymond was the General Manager at Gilley's during it's hey day.

The family will received friends on Tuesday, September 10th from 5-8pm at Pasadena Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service was held Wednesday, September 11th at 10AM at Pasadena Funeral Home Chapel with Roy Love and Billy Bernhard officiating. Interment followed in Grand View Memorial Park.

The Land family wishes to thank Raymond's personal doctors and the nurses at Magnolia Hospice Care.