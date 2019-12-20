Rhonda Sue Easley, age 61, of Tomball, Texas passed away suddenly in her home on the 15th of December, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Henry Easley, and her mother, Coralan Sue Easley. She is survived by her daughter, Stacy Parnell and husband Jason: daughter, Amanda Gazzaway and husband Michael Coelln; And son, Chad Lee; five grandchildren, Ashlie DeRossett, Madison Johnson, Ethan Edelhauser, Keller Limbaugh, and David Coelln; brother, Mike Easley and wife Karen; brother, Alan Easley and wife Jackie; sister, Dana Cragin and husband Kit; along with numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and work family.