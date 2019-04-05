Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rickey Watlington.

age 54, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He was born on March 3, 1965 in Pasadena, Texas to Emily and Clinton Watlington. As a child he grew up in South Houston, Texas and went to South Houston High School, where he received his GED. He gave 40 plus years of his to being a machinist and working hard to provide for his family. He was able to acquire the title of "Ol' Man" to seven grandchildren. He was a believer in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and was a member of Shady Crest Baptist Church.

Rickey is survived by his wife, Shari Lynn Watlington; children, Justin Watlington, Robert Watlington, Alex Watlington; grandchildren, Devin Glen Watlington, Justin William Watlington, Jr., Hunter Lynn Watlington, Alex Ryan Watlington, Jr., Ava Marie Watlington, Gage Andrew Watlington, Grayson Lee Watlington; parents, Emily DyAnn and Uriah Clinton Watlington; sister, Mary Celeste Watlington; aunts, Wanda Morris, Sharlan West, Phyllis Cooley, and Jo Ann Eickenhorst; uncle, Randy Morris; many cousins; as well many other close friends that will miss him dearly. The family asks that any donations and contributions be made to the s Project.

A memorial service was held at Eickenhorst Funeral Services in Conroe, Texas. Those wishing to post tributes and memories to the family may do so at www.eickenhorstfuneral.com