Robert Edward Chidester, 67, of Pasadena, TX died April 22, 2019. He was born on April 28, 1951 in West Virginia to parents Robert E. Chidester, Jr. and Dolores J. Wesney (both deceased). Bobby lived most of his life in Pasadena, TX where he graduated from Sam Rayburn High School. He enjoyed participating in Arabian Horse Show competitions in his youth and spent time in New Orleans, LA learning to work as a dental lab technologist. Bobby also worked as a fiber optic technician and enjoyed studying to become a Mason.

Bobby is survived by his two sisters, Rebecca Marshall of Dallas, TX and Missi Pesl of Pasadena, TX. Private memorial services were for family members.

Donations in Bobby's name can be sent to Pasadena Masonic Lodge #1155, P. O. Box 6389, Pasadena, Texas 77506-0389