Robert (Bob) Neil Domec, Sr., 72, of Pasadena, Texas, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was born in Port Arthur, Texas on July 8, 1947, the youngest son of Samuel and Ethel Domec. He was a veteran of the US Army and a graduate of the University of Houston. He married Elaine, the love of his life, in 1978.Bob and Elaine worked side by side for more than 35 years. He was actively involved in his community, devoting countless hours to The Rose, the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo, and many other local organizations.He leaves behind his son Bob Domec, Jr., and wife Kim, of LaPorte, daughter Terri Snider of Dayton, and daughter Stephanie Meyers, and husband Casey, of Deer Park. He also leaves a brother Michael (Mike) Domec, Sr., and wife Linda, of LaPorte and sister Colleen Conover of Pasadena. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Louise Grubb and sister-in-law Joyce Martin, and son-in-law Stacy Snider. He has seven grandchildren, Erica Snider, April (Domec) Johnson, Kenneth Snider, Samuel Snider, Austin Domec, Autumn Domec, and Spencer Meyers, and one great-granddaughter, Alani Johnson. He also leaves several nieces, nephews, and other extended family. Celebration of life will be held at Clear Lake Presbyterian Church in Houston, Texas on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 2:00pm. Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 1pm-2pm. Reception will be held at the church reception hall following service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Bob can be made to The Rose at www.therose.org/bob-domec or mail to The Rose, 12700 N. Featherwood, Suite 260, Houston, TX 77034.