Roy Alexander Andrews, 75, of Montgomery passed away on Tuesday August 4th. He was born January 24, 1945, the son of Vivian Elane VanNess and Arlie William Andrews.
While growing up he was in a family business in Little Rock Arkansas and was part of a singing group called The Graduates. His career took him to Conroe where he was the store manager for JC Penny. While living in Conroe he discovered his passion for sailing while taking lessons on Lake Conroe. Then, a move to Corpus Christi brought him in contact with his favorite career Yacht Sales.
He and Mary Brunson, a former neighbor, renewed their friendship and were married on July 4, 2016.
Since moving to Montgomery he was active in Walden Community Church where he sang in the choir. One of his favorite activities was being part of the Walden Men's Coffee Group. Roy never met a stranger and loved spending time in his back yard on Lake Conroe with his family.
Roy led an exciting life. His sailing adventures included crossing the Gulf of Mexico and captaining a large yacht off the coast of Bermuda with his wife Mary. He was in a hot air balloon that accidentally landed in a maximum security prison in Napa California. In June 2017 he took an exploration trip to Peru with his brother Arlan. He saw a dream come true when as recently as this February he landed a blue marlin in Hawaii.
Roy is survived by his wife Mary Brunson, his daughter Amy of Hawaii, and three brothers Aaron, Arlan, and Ricky, and numerous other step children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
In leu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
or Walden Community Church.
There will be a memorial service for friends and family at Walden Community church Saturday August 8th at 2pm.