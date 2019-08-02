Ruben B. Malina passed away on July 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Mary Dean on March 30, 1999; his parents, Frank J. and Frances (Laza) Malina; brothers, Frank, Ben, Leonard, and Jerome "Jerry"; sisters, Louise Vyvial, Julia Zimmerman, Olga Zimmerman, and Lillie Zander. He is survived by his daughter, Ladonna Bryant, grandson, Dustin Bryant, and his twin sister, Ruth Dusek.

He was born January 21, 1932 on a farm near Hochheim, Texas. He spent his youth in the Yoakum, Texas area . He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for four years as a Statistical Analyst. Thereafter, he was employed with Entex, a gas distribution company in Houston, for 41 years before retiring in February 1997.

His fondest memories were that he was able to walk through all the ranks of scouting with his grandson, Dustin, who earned his Eagle Scout Award. He held many positions of leadership and responsibility in the Gideons International Association of Texas, and served as Gideon State President (1992-1995).

He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Pasadena where he was a teacher and had served on various committees. For many years, he enjoyed being part of the team that prepared meals for the Rotarians and Chamber of Commerce meetings. He was President of the Prime Timers organization, was a member of the Sunshine Group and AARP Chapter 3766.

He loved the Lord, his family, neighbors, and friends.

Visitation for the public will be at Grandview Memorial Funeral Home, 8501 Spencer Highway, Pasadena, Texas on Friday, August 2, 2019, between 5:00 PM- 8:00 PM.

The funeral service will be at First United Methodist Church, 1062 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, Texas on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 2:00 PM.

Pallbearers: Don Henry, Rick Schuff, Darwin Dusek, Kernell Moritz, George Svatek, and Glen Stevenson. Honorary Pallbearers: Frank E. Malina, Paul Sammons.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that remembrances be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 5007, Pasadena, TX 77508 or to First United Methodist Church c/o Society of St. Stephen, 1062 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, TX 77504.

Interment will follow immediately after the service at Grandview Memorial Park Cemetery.