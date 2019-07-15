Funeral Service for Clarine Anderson, age 96 of Houston, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Murray Orwosky Funeral Home with Tracy Coker officiating. Interment will follow at Arbala Cemetery with Ricky Gammill, Randy Hood, Joe David Hood, Tracy Coker, Cole Anderson, David Leewright, Larry Anderson and Ted Gammill serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Friday July 12, 2019 at Murray Orwosky Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Mrs. Anderson passed away on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at her residence. Ruby Clarine Gammill Anderson was born on December 11, 1922 in Arbala to Azz and Ora Bell Gammill. She married Calle Lee Anderson in November of 1942, two weeks before he was to Ship out to war. They later established their home in Houston in1963 and in 1967 Clarine and sons opened AJA Auto Sales. Clarine loved to travel, play 42 and 88 and loved to gamble. She is survived by her sons, James Anderson and wife, Judy of Pasadena, Tommy and wife, Kim, of Pearland; daughter-in-law, Karen Anderson of Houston; grandchildren, Stacy Weinman of Pasadena, Shawna Anderson of Pasadena, Charles Anderson Jr. of Flatonia, Cole Anderson of Pearland, Caelyn Anderson of Pearland; great grandchildren, Emery Weinman of Pasadena, Tristan Anderson of Flatonia, Bryce Steinbrecher of Pasadena, Ellery Weinman of Pasadena; sisters, Reba Hood (Curtis) of White Oak, Hazel Skeen of Sulphur Springs; numerous nieces and nephews. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Callie; son, Charles Anderson; brothers, Allen Gammill, Joe Dan Gammill; sister, Juanita Coker Lloyd. Arrangements are under the direction of Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home The online register can be signed at www.murrayorwosky.com