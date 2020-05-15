Ruby Jean Ludwig Tausend passed away May 4, 2020 in Pasadena, Texas at the age of 91. She was born July 5, 1928 in New Braunfels, Texas to Albert and Adele Ludwig. Ruby was the youngest of four children and grew up in New Braunfels. After completing Nursing School at UTMB Galveston, she married Paul Tausend in 1948 and they began their life together in Galveston as Paul completed his medical education. She and Paul moved to Pasadena in 1951 to begin his family medicine practice. They spent the early years of their marriage raising their family of five children and her time was spread mostly between activities for the kids. Ruby always enjoyed playing cards, including bridge, and also enjoyed playing tennis. Ruby was proud of her German heritage and family history and loved to talk about her early years growing up in New Braunfels. Most of all she enjoyed the company of her family, especially her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ruby is reunited with her husband of 66 years, Paul, her brothers, Clinton Ludwig and James Ludwig, and sister, Isabel Ludwig. She leaves behind daughter, Patricia Pardi and husband, Marco, son, Thomas Tausend and wife, Lucy, son, Robert Tausend, and wife, Rhonda, daughter Martha Jensen, and husband, Lawrence, and daughter, Suzanne Hailes, and husband, Jack; grandchildren, Abby Daray (Ross), Jaime Hulsey (Mike), Stephen Tausend, William Tausend (Melissa), Brett Jensen (Amber), Kevin Jensen, Garrett Hailes and Matthew Hailes; and great grandchildren, William and Izzy Daray, Nolan and Ruby Ruth Tausend, Carolyn Jensen and Matthew Hulsey, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff and caregivers at Colonial Oaks Assisted Living and Grace Hospice of Texas for their care and comfort in her last weeks.



