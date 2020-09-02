1/
Shirley Ann Schafer
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Ann Schafer, age 76 of Splendora, Texas passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was born June 28, 1944 in Alton, Illinois to parents Issac and Ruby Eller Hyman who preceded her in death along with her granddaughter, Kimberly Graham; five brothers and six sisters.

Survivors include her husband, Elvin Schafer; daughters, Ruby Graham, Cindy Davis, and Wanda Deville; sons, William Schafer and wife Michelle, and Jeffrey Schafer and wife Desirée; brother, Edward Hyman; grandchildren, Samantha Hart and husband Ray, Joshua Graham, Tabitha Brady and husband Eric, Raymond Schafer and wife Samantha, Leslie Miles, William Schafer and wife Holly, David Schafer and wife Herlinda, Derek Schafer, and Trevor Schafer; great-grandchildren, Aleasha Zimmer and boyfriend Dylan, Ashton Zimmer, Landon Schafer, Makaielah Schafer, Isabella Schafer, Tilley Brady, and McKenna Schafer; great-great-granddaughter, Amelya Wright; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 28, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Cleveland Memorial Park, Cleveland, Texas.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pasadena Citizen from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved