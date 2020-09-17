Shirley Marguerite Guyton Lisenbe Smith was born January 2, 1933 in Bryan, Texas, and went to be with Jesus on September 14, 2020.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Henry Guyton and Margaret Guyton Smith, her loving husband, James Lisenbe, sisters Wanda Fisk and Delores Milford, and daughter-in-love, Roxanne Lisenbe.



Shirley is survived by her husband Bill Smith of Conroe, sister, Barbara Pendley Owens of New Waverly, daughters Anita Smith and husband Terry of Dallas, Valerie Stults and husband Robert of Rowlett, son James Lisenbe and wife Toni of Conroe, Steve Lisenbe and wife Mariann of Willis, Bruce Lisenbe and wife Terri of Conroe, Kimberly Babcock and husband Bert of Montgomery, 12 grandkids, 19 great-grandkids, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Shirley loved her family and the Lord more than anything, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her!



The family will receive friends on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. at Metcalf Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Church, 10087 League Line Rd, Conroe, TX 77304. Interment will take place following the service at 2:00 p.m. at Restever Memorial Park Cemetery in Bryan, Texas.



