Sidney "Sid" Phillip Accardo, Jr., passed away on January 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Monroe, Louisiana on June 23, 1952 to Sidney P. Accardo, Sr. and Agnes Weed Accardo. After graduating high school from Ouachita High School in 1970, he enlisted in the Navy where he served as a Seabee. After leaving the Navy in 1973, he eventually settled in Houston.

Sid was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother, William Paul Accardo, sister, Madonna Accardo Escobar, and his late wife, Donna Kelledy Accardo.

He is survived by his son, Sidney P. "Phillip" Accardo III of West Monroe, daughter, Sonya Accardo and son, Christopher Accardo and wife, Meranda both of Houston. Sid is also survived by his sister, Kelly Accardo, brother, Joey Accardo, grandchildren, Sydney Accardo, Ethan Accardo, and Taylor Rodriguez, uncle, Frankie Accardo, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Sid enjoyed spontaneous road trips to the casino and stops to get boudin. He also enjoyed guns, models, the history of the Civil War, cooking, and sports. He has traveled all over the United States with his job and has visited every state in America except Hawaii. Unfortunately, his retirement was cut short and he never got to leisurely travel like he wanted to, but he has seen more of this country in his short life than most people will ever get to see. He was always the cut-up of the bunch wherever he went. We will miss our father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and nephew.

The visitation will be held on January 12, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. with the rosary at 7:00 p.m. at South Park Funeral Home located at 1310 N. Main St., Pearland, TX 77581. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. with graveside service immediately following at South Park Cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Sid's ex-wife, Shirley Accardo Weigelt, for all of her time and care for him in his final days. We will never forget your love and graciousness towards our father.