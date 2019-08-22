Stanley M. Goode, Jr. passed away at his home in Huntsville, Texas on August 21, 2019. Stanley was born on September 26, 1949. He grew up in Pasadena, Texas where he proved to be a gifted athlete. During his senior year at Pasadena High School in 1968, he lettered for the third year in football, played in the state championship baseball game, and placed third in the state track meet in discus throwing. He attended Texas Tech University on an athletic scholarship for football and baseball.

After retiring from TDC in Huntsville, Stanley drove buses for Huntsville ISD for several years. He and Barbara were also active in the Trailriders Association and enjoyed raising horses. They made many wonderful friendships along the way.

Stanley is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara, and his parents, Stanley and Rosie Goode. He is survived by his brothers; Chuck Goode and wife, Brenda, of New Braunfels, Texas and David Goode and wife Patti, of Rosharon, Texas; niece, Amie Tijerina and nephew, Adam Goode.

A Graveside service will be held on Monday, August 26 at Pine Prairie Free Will Baptist Cemetery at 10:00am. Condolences to the family may be made at www.shmfh.com