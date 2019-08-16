Steven David Coggins, beloved son of Cindy and David Coggins, unexpectedly departed this world and was welcomed into the Kingdom of God in a glider accident Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

Steven, 33, was born December 21, 1985, in Houston, Texas. He made his profession of faith at South Main Baptist Church, Pasadena where he grew up. He attended Deer Park High School, graduating in 2004 before attending the University of Texas at Austin where he studied Aerospace Engineering. Later, at the University of Houston, he studied math before embarking on a career in real estate. Steven was the quintessential entrepreneur. He was a Senior Managing Partner at MS Home Solutions, LLC and Business Development Manager for Master of Wills. Steven also enjoyed business coaching, but his life-long passion was flying. He had a long affiliation and developed numerous friendships throughout the United States and the international soaring community where he will be greatly missed.

Gentleness, kindness, generosity, and eternal optimism were identifying characteristics of Steven's life, which was filled with a love for family, fishing, golfing, a good joke, and following his dreams. His contagious smile and laugh led him to never meet a stranger and to build strong, lasting friendships. This loss leaves a void in our hearts.

Steven is survived by parents, David and Cindy, sister Stacy, paternal grandfather Marvin Coggins, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by grandparents Mary Ruddock, Edward & Dean Ganderson, uncle, Mike Coggins and great - aunt, Sharon Wilson.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at South Main Baptist Church, Pasadena, Texas, August 19, 2019, followed by a reception.

Steven's family would like to express heartfelt thanks to all the family and friends for their prayers, visits, and support, along with The La Salle County Sheriff's Department and The Uvalde Search & Rescue Team.

In lieu of flowers or plants, please honor Steven by donating to South Main Rooftop Ministries, 4300 East Sam Houston Pkwy. S, Pasadena, TX 77505, or the Soaring Society of America Jr. Team, P.O. Box 2100, Hobbs, NM 88241-2100.