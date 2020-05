Susan Gerlene "Nanny Jerri" (Thompson) Glazener, 97, of Pasadena, TX, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Born September 13, 1922 in Madisonville, KY. She was a spirit-filled Christian known for her homemade cookies and love of hats. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Glazener; son, Mike Glazener; and granddaughter Paula Berry. She is survived by three daughters, Patricia Berry of Pearland, Linda Burnett of Alvin, and Jackie Simpson of Katy; a son, Tommy Glazener of Dallas; seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Susan is buried at South Park Cemetery in Pearland. Funeral recording is available. Request access at: www.facebook.com/groups/453940288122868