1/
Thomas H. Anderson
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas H. Anderson, 83, of Friendswood, TX passed away on August 6, 2020. He was born August 23, 1936 to Harry A. Anderson and Hellen P. Anderson in Galesburg, IL.

Tom studied engineering at Purdue University, and served in the United States Army as an aircraft mechanic. After serving in the Army, Tom founded and operated several businesses in the Houston area including Metalon and Gale Tool. Professionally he worked on a wide range of products for the oil and gas sector, and the US government.

Tom was a member of Hope Lutheran Church since 1963; and served on several committees that were instrumental in the development of the church in the 1960's and 1970's. He was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church.

Tom is survived by his son Timothy Anderson; daughter Jennie Platerio; four grandchildren, Parker Anderson, Zachary Anderson, Hannah Platerio, and Kristen Platerio; and many other relatives and cherished friends.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday August 22, 2020 at Hope Lutheran Church, 1804 S. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, TX, 77546 with Pastor Ralph Hobratschk officiating.

The family is requesting that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.

Condolences may be sent to the Anderson family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pasadena Citizen from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jeter Memorial Funeral Home
311 N. Friendswood Dr.
Friendswood, TX 77546
(281) 992-7200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved