Thomas Nelson Sullivan, 71, passed away Friday night, April 26, 2019 at Clear Lake Regional Hospital.

He was born September 6, 1947 in Pasadena, Texas. He was a son to Nelson and Doris Sullivan. He married the love of his life Theresa Samperi. He was a Vietnam Veteran in which he served in the United States Army.

Thomas was an extremely busy man, hard worker and never met a stranger. He owned his own business in which he became a talented salesman. His company successfully operated for over 30 years. He was known being the life of the party and always seem to wear a smile.

He is survived by his three kids, Lori Sullivan, Staci Sullivan and Andrew Sullivan. He was also blessed with two grandchildren, Jayden Fullerton and Luke Russell.

The funeral service was held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:00 am., at Houston National Cemetery.