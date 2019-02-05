Travis McClure Cheshire, 93, passed into eternal rest on February 1, 2019. Travis was born on May 23, 1925 in Alto, Texas but lived most of his life in Pasadena, TX. Travis was extremely proud of his service in the Navy during WWII on the USS Saratoga, its largest aircraft carrier. After the war ended, he worked in the electrical field until he entered a career as a chemist at Champion Paper for 25 years. His last job was with his son, George, at Cheshire Homes as a construction supervisor for 13 years until 1989.Travis was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Cheshire, his parents O.K. and Nannie Belle Cheshire, and his son, Wayne Cheshire. He is survived by his son, George Cheshire, and wife Connie. Further surviving Travis are his grandson, Corbey Cheshire, and granddaughter, Stacey Cheshire Jeter, and her husband, Tommy, and great grandchildren, Luke and Lana Grace Jeter.

Travis was a devoted member of South Main Baptist Church and enjoyed many friendships over the years. His final home in Bellavita gave him a community of caring neighbors along with special activities for Veterans. For the last five years, Beverly Lewis, was a dedicated caregiver for Travis in his home. He was always quick with a joke and loved the laughter it brought to others. He enjoyed playing multiple musical instruments, fishing, camping, gardening, photography and carpentry.Burial was on Friday, February 8th, 2019, at 4 o'clock pm in Rest Haven Cemetery in Jacksonville, Texas.Donations may be made in Travis' name to Houston Hospice, 1905 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030.