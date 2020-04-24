Virginia Lea "Ginger" Carson Van Etten Schooley, 66, of Deer Park, Texas went to be with her Lord on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Her courageous battle with Alzheimer's came to an end in Frisco, TX and she is now in the presence of Jesus.

Ginger was born July 16, 1953 in Houston, Texas to John and Dolly Carson. The oldest of three, Ginger grew up in Deer Park, attending Deer Park High School where she was a member of the Deer Escorts Drill Team. After graduating from high school in 1971, Ginger attended Sam Houston State University where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Teaching. Ginger began her teaching career in Cy Fair ISD. She then went on to teach in LaPorte ISD and Deer Park ISD, where she retired in 2004.

Beautiful, loving, selfless, and follower of Christ, Ginger was a faithful member of South Main Baptist Church in Pasadena where she served as a Kindergarten Sunday School teacher for over 30 years. She also loved singing in the church choir, playing the handbells, and singing with The Singing Women of Texas. Ginger was also her daughter's biggest fan. If Kristen was on the soccer field, you would always find Ginger on the sidelines. She would travel weekly to and from San Marcos while Kristen was playing college soccer to watch her play.

Ginger was preceded in death by her husband Gregory Scott Schooley I, father John Carson, granddaughter Kollyns Grace Hyder, and step-grandson Gregory Scott "Trey" Schooley III.

She is survived by her daughter Kristen Van Etten Hyder, husband Marc, and grandchildren Kason, Kamden and Karlisle; mother Dolly Carson; brother John Carson II and wife Lynda; sister Candy Carlson and husband Kelly; step-children Greg Schooley II and wife Carrie; Janessa Taylor and husband Matt; Jason Schooley and wife Denise; Jeremy Schooley and wife Celeste; step-grandchildren Ethan and Dylan Schooley; Mikayla and Grace Parks; Preston, Wyatt and Hudson Schooley; Kat and Xavier Schooley; nieces, nephews, and countless friends.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak a private burial was held on April 17 th at Grandview Cemetery in Pasadena, TX. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to South Main Baptist Church, 4300 East Sam Houston Pkwy S, Pasadena, TX 77505.