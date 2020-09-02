Vivian "Myrtle" Henderson, born January 9, 1932, entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on August 25, 2020.
Myrtle is survived by her daughter, Jeannie Minnick and husband Paul Minnick; Son-in-Law, Winfred Springer; Grandchildren: Cynthia Denno and husband Vernon Leger; Robert Springer, Brian Springer, Christopher Minnick and wife Angela Minnick; and Amber Minnick; Great-Grandchildren: Richard Denno, George Denno, Zach Springer, Kason Minnick, Emma Minnick, Dawson Minnick.
Myrtle is predeceased in death by her parents, John Luther Napier and wife Pearl Esselene Napier; husband, Jesse "Troy" Henderson; Daughter, Vivian Ann Springer: 6 brothers and 6 sisters.
Myrtle will be remembered as a Godly woman that loved everyone, especially her family.
Gathering of family and friends was held at Clements Wilcox Funeral Home, 1805 Hwy 281 North in Marble Falls, Texas on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 10:00 am - 11:00 am with a celebration of life at 11:00 am.
