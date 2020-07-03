passed from this life peacefully, in the early morning hours of June 30, 2020, at the age of 89.

Bill, as he was known to everyone, was born on Nov 27, 1930 in Greenbrier, Arkansas to Charles Louis and Viola Cotton McNabb. He was the 5 th of nine children. His childhood consisted of helping around the family farm and learning many outdoor pursuits and activities that he cherished throughout his life. He won several county wide wildlife conservation awards in his youth. It was in Greenbrier where he began to love gardening, hunting, and fishing.

Bill graduated from Greenbrier Public Schools and moved to Bethany, Oklahoma to attend Bethany Nazarene College, where he earned his Bachelors Degree. He continued his education at Central State Oklahoma, where he earned his Masters Degree. He was always a hard worker and held many jobs, the most important of which was when he managed the College Book Store.

It was at Bethany Nazarene that he met the love of his life, Carolyn Millican. They were married on August 15, 1954 in Waco, Texas. They remained married for 65 years and 10 months. They created a lasting legacy with their three children, seven grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.

After earning his Degree, Bill began his career as a teacher in the Oklahoma City Public school system. After a time, Bill and Carolyn re-located to Pasadena, Texas to continue their teaching in the Pasadena School District. Bill was soon elevated to Principal at Meador Elementary, where he served until his retirement in 1987.

Bill had an exceptional talent for gardening, and he was very passionate about it. When he was not planting corn, or picking beans, he was found enjoying his love for the outdoors. He loved to camp with his family and to walk through the forest and explore nature. There was not an animal, tree, or flower he did not know. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman; there are very few people who ever saw him come home from a trip empty handed. Bill loved reading books and was constantly searching for volumes to add to his library. He was a great fan of "Hank the CowDog" books. Bill loved to visit and share stories with anyone, if you knew anything about him at all, you knew he never met a stranger. He enjoyed his long-time service at the Gulf Coast Credit Union. He and Carolyn were faithful members of Pasadena First Church of the Nazarene.

The family would like to give a special thanks to all of Bill's health care workers who helped comfort and care for him in his final days. You are so appreciated!

Pallbearers will be: James Underwood, Orville Voiers, John Garrett, Josh Meyer, Matthew McNabb, and Brandon Gonzalez. Honorary Pallbearers are: David McNabb, Chad Petty, Jake Meyer, Carson Meyer, and Michael McNabb

Bill was preceded in death by his Parents, Charles and Viola McNabb; Brothers, John McNabb and George McNabb; S isters, Nell McNabb and Jo Ann Grissom; Daughter, Pamela Brent.

Bill is survived by his wife, Carolyn Faith McNabb; Brothers, Louis McNabb and wife Marilyn, Luther McNabb and wife Brenda; Sisters, Iva Purtee and husband Dean, Frances Chamberlain and husband Phillip; Children, Carl McNabb and wife Debbie Charlie McNabb and wife Jackie; G randchildren, Rebecca Gonzalez and husband Ariel, Renee Meyer, Michael McNabb and wife Luisa, Kelli Petty and husband Chad, David McNabb and wife Lindi, Matthew McNabb, Erin McNabb; 14 Great-Grandchildren, Pamela Gonzalez, Brandon Gonzalez, Erik Gonzalez, Samuel Gonzalez, Josh Meyer, Jake Meyer, Carson Meyer, Adrian McNabb, Alexa McNabb, Layla Petty, Amelia Petty, Cecelia Petty, Mac McNabb, Winston McNabb.

Your family will always cherish your memory, and honor you for being the best husband, father, grandfather, friend, and role model we knew. A long and full life; well lived and well loved. Rest in Peace Papaw. You earned it.

In lieu of flowers, Bill and Carolyn request donations to the Nazarene World Missions.