William Eugene "Gene" Shugart, age 89, went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 16, 2019. He was born March 8, 1930, in the Lost Prairie Community, near Groesbeck, TX, to William Arthur Shugart and Mary Lucinda (Pruett) Shugart. Gene was co-captain of the football team for Groesbeck High School. While attending school there, he also met the love of his life, Meredith June Davis, and they married on July 8, 1950. Gene later proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1955 as a paratrooper for the 82nd Airborne Division, where he also played football. Once he left the service, Gene worked for Shell Chemical for ten years, then started his own successful business, Strawberry Remodeling, in Pasadena, TX, where he built and remodeled homes and ran a paint and wallpaper store. After retirement, he also built several custom homes in the Buffalo Creek subdivision in Rockwall. Gene enjoyed many hobbies outside of work, especially fishing, traveling and a little golfing. He was an excellent 42 player as well. He was baptized at Second Baptist Church of Pasadena, TX, and remained a Baptist his entire life. Gene and June made their home in Pasadena, TX, from 1950 to 1997, then moved to Rockwall, TX, where they were members of First Baptist Church of Rockwall. Gene is survived by his wife: June Shugart of Rockwall, TX; son: Starley Eugene Shugart and wife Barbara of Ft. Worth, TX; daughter; Dixie Lynn Gordon and husband Wayne of Heath, TX; grandchildren: Eliza Warden and husband Nathan of Ft. Worth, TX, Chris Gordon and wife Ashley of Richardson, TX, Nora Estes and husband Chad of Ft. Worth, TX, Andrew Gordon of Seacrest, FL, and Meredith Zuercher and husband Brandon of Waco, TX; great-grandchildren: Maddox, Fiona, Allie, Everly, Wyatt, Liam, Lily June and one on the way; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services under the direction of Rest Haven Funeral Home, Rockwall, TX, were held 10:00am, Saturday, June 22, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 610 S. Goliad Street, Rockwall, with Pastor Steve Swofford officiating. Interment followed at 3:00pm in Faulkenberry Cemetery, Groesbeck, TX. The family received friends Saturday morning at the church prior to the service, beginning at 9:00am, and at a reception following the service.

Published on yourpasadenanews.com from June 18 to July 1, 2019

