Willie Mansel

Willie Dean Mansel, age 86, passed away March 1, 2019. She is survived by her son Wendell Mansel and wife Karen, daughter Charlene Smith and husband Cliff, grandchildren; Ethan, Troy and Kelli, 4 great grandchildren, sisters; Rita Hurd and Freda Plues. Willie was preceded in death by her husband Hisbray Mansel, grandson Brian Mansel and her parents Volsin and Minnie Guillory. A Graveside Service will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 2:00PM at Woodlawn Garden of Memories in Houston, Texas with Minister Bob Hurd officiating. You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.


Published on yourpasadenanews.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 14, 2019
