Zenaida Hernandez
Zenaida M. "Sandy" Hernandez, age 84, of Pasadena, TX entered into eternal rest on May 27 th , 2020. She was born on October 30, 1935, in Houston, TX. She worked for San Jacinto College for 35 years as a cashier and was so beloved by staff and students that they renamed her area Sandy's Place. She enjoyed her time with the college and made many friends over the years. She loved it so much she retired twice from the college. She is preceded by her mother, Margaret Muniz and siblings Beto Rosales, Rachel Galvan, Pauline Guzman, and Pete Medrano. She is also preceded by her husband of 36 years, Angelino Hernandez Sr., her daughter Mary Alice Darden and grandson Nicholas Angelino Hernandez. She is survived by her children; Angelino Hernandez Jr., Patricia & Lonnie Smith, Margaret Hernandez, and Cynthia & Pete Resendez. She has 10 grandkids, 17 great-grandkids, and 2 great great-grandkids. She was a very sweet and loving person and loved her family dearly. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.


Published in The Pasadena Citizen from May 28 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
