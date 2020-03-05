Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Adrienne Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adrienne Marie Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adrienne Marie Wilson Obituary
May 29, 1932 - Jan. 28, 2020 A Requiem Eucharist Celebrating the Life of Adrienne Marie Wilson was held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Sierra Madre, California. Adrienne was born on May 29, 1932 to Edith and William Obrecht. Predeceased by her husband, Eberle I. Wilson, Jr. and survived by daughter, Elizabeth Marie Wilson, brother, Frederick Obrecht, nephew and Godson, Eric Obrecht, and niece, Cami Soetaert, as well as an extended family and many close friends. Throughout her life, Adrienne was devoted to her family, friends and church. She loved to entertain in her beautiful home. In addition, she was active in a variety of community organizations including The Fine Arts Club of Pasadena, Opera Guild of Pasadena and The Pasadena Republican Women Federated. Adrienne was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was truly a genuine person, always loving and kind to those she met. In her memory, let us all aspire to follow in her footsteps by showing love and kindness to those around us. Contributions may be made in memory of Adrienne Marie Wilson to the Doheny Eye Institute, P.O. Box 86228, Los Angeles, CA 90086. Donations received will be designated for so that future generations are spared from this debilitating disease.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adrienne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -