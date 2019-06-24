|
Albert. Jr. was born March 7 1964 in Pasadena California. He attended St. Elizabeth Catholic School and from there went to St. Francis High School. He would go on to UCLA to earn a degree in poly sci. Albert was an active member of his community and recently joined The Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed The 3 Stooges and going to the movies but most of all he loved spending time with his two daughters. He is survived by his parents Albert Sr. and Alice Barrios. Sister, Christina Rosten. Brothers, Mathew and Andrew Barrios and hiis lovely daughters Sophia and Olivia Barrios. Services will be held at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church this Thursday, June 27 at 10:00
Published in Pasadena Star-News on June 24, 2019