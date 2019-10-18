Home

1945 - 2019 Alfonso William Navarro, 74, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8th, 2019. Al was born in Los Angeles in 1945, the youngest of 7 children. He remained in the area for over 73 years. Al was an eagle scout, an accomplished martial artist, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and a friend to anyone with a few minutes to chat. He loved the outdoors, fishing, eagles, muscle cars, watching corny westerns, telling bad jokes, and spending time with his grand-kids and great-grandson. He leaves behind a wife, two sons, two grandchildren, a great-grandchild, a brother, countless nieces and nephews, hundreds of honorary kids to whom he was Big Al or just "Dad," thousands of strangers who he'd befriended at the drop of a hat, and a one owner '67 Camaro that will never be the same without him. Per Al's wishes, no services will be held. However, if you find yourself at Weir Pond CA, Yosemite, or Sequoia National Forest, please say a word. Al will be there.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Oct. 18, 2019
