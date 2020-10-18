Alice Irvine Godfrey passed away quietly at her San Marino, California, home on the afternoon of Saturday, October 3, 2020, bringing to a close a well and fully lived life marked by professional accomplishment, a strong and abiding faith and, most importantly to her, a deep and loving commitment to her family. Alice was born on March 22, 1928, in San Francisco, California, the daughter of William Lepla Irvine and Sarah Sydonia McKinlay Irvine. Her early years were spent living in the Noe Valley area of San Francisco. She attended high school at Dominican Convent High School and went on to earn her bachelor's degree from Dominican College, both in San Rafael, California. It was at a Halloween party while at Dominican College where she met the love of her life, William Clark Godfrey, to whom she was married for 58 wonderful years until his passing in 2011. Bill's career in the oil industry took them initially to the oil fields of Taft, California, and then to Los Angeles, where they welcomed their first of seven children. They moved to San Francisco, living in the Park Merced neighborhood, and added three more to their growing family. Finally, they settled permanently in San Marino where they completed and raised their family and became active members of the parish community of Sts. Felicitas & Perpetua Catholic Church. Alice led an active life as mother, educator, philanthropist, volunteer and friend. After relocating to San Marino, she earned her master's degree in education at California State University Los Angeles, which she employed with great love and skill until her retirement from her role as Director of Gifted and Talented Education for the San Marino School District. Her background in education proved helpful during her years as a member of the Board of Trustees of the San Domenico School for Girls in San Anselmo. She was also an active member of the Social Service League of Catholic Charities and the Christ Child Society. For several years she led a highly popular Bible study program at Sts. Felicitas & Perpetua. Until her passing, she was a devoted friend, colleague and benefactor to the Carmelite Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart of Los Angeles. Alice had a wide circle of friends and, once her children had grown and were busy with their own families, there was little she enjoyed more than meeting one or more of those many friends for lunch at a local restaurant. Alice and Bill's home was always very lively and one of those where all the kids liked to gather. It was full of children and teens, whether their own or the friends of their children. Ever present and welcoming, Alice became affectionately known to all as "Big Al." And when "Mrs. Godfrey" was greeted by one of her many former students while out and about in the community, she was thrilled to respond with a warm smile and hug. And even when she did not quite remember each of their names, she was always ready with "Blessed" as a welcome substitute. Alice is survived by six of her and Bill's children, Peter (Sharyn), Stephen (Kathy), MaryAlice (David Dick), Sally Godfrey, Joan Grubert (Duane) and Emily Bowring (Doug). She was predeceased by their son Joseph. She took particular delight and pride in her grandchildren, Zach and Samantha Godfrey, Elizabeth Warner, Jessica and Nick Godfrey, Alex, Madeleine, Rosalind and MaryCharlotte Dick-Godfrey, William, MarySarah and Richel Shea, Emily and Olivia Grubert, and Boyd, Peter, Amanda, Clark & Webber Bowring. She celebrated her great-grandchildren, Jack, Rylan and Finley Warner, and two more, by Samantha and Madeleine, expected within days of each other in February. She was predeceased by her great-granddaughter Taylor Grace Warner. Whether Mom, Grandma or Big Al, Alice will be missed by many. But when she was called from and departed this world, she left behind a lasting legacy and passed confident in the promises fulfilled in the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Services were private and arranged by Cabot & Sons, Pasadena. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Carmelite Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart of Los Angeles, 920 East Alhambra Road, Alhambra, California 91801-2799.





