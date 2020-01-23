Pasadena Star-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cabot & Sons Funeral Directors
27 Chestnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103
(626) 793-7159
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Serab
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Serab

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Serab Obituary
Nov. 27, 1924 - Jan. 14, 2020 Alice was born November 27, 1924 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania of Armenian descent, Alice loved travel, cultures and languages. Once she knew a person's country of origin, she could often greet them in their own language. Alice was active until nearly the end of her life and had a deep faith. She had many friends and visitors during her last days. A memorial service will be at 11am on Saturday, January 25th, at Cabot and Sons, Pasadena.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cabot & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now