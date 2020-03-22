|
|
January 3, 1946 - March 7, 2020 Allan Bernard Karp was born in Rock Island, IL. He graduated from Rock Island High School in1964. After serving in the US Air Force, he earned his bachelors degree from the University of Missouri Kansas City. Al started his career at Commercial Union Insurance Company in 1971. His great passion was photography. After moving to California in 1981, he taught a black and white photography printing class in the Burbank Adult School for nearly 25 years. Al also loved golf, playing regularly at Eaton Canyon and Altadena Golf Courses. Al was known for his sense of humor and his outrageous Halloween costumes. He passed away on March 7th from glioblastoma. He is survived by his daughter Tina, three grandchildren Ida, May and Min, his sister Jolene and brother Dean, and his significant other Stephanie.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Mar. 22, 2020