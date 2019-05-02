|
March 6, 1923 - April 28, 2019 Amy Griswold Callister, 96, passed away peacefully, on April 28, at her home in Pasadena, surrounded by her family. Amy was born on March 6, 1923, on a farm in Marysville Township Kansas, in the house her grandfather built in 1880. Her parents, John and Christina Griswold had 5 children, of whom Amy was the youngest. She often spoke fondly of her early life on the farm. In 1938, after the death of her father, the family moved to Manhattan Kansas where Amy finished High School. Amy completed two years of college at Kansas State College, but with the advent of World War II, left school and moved to California to assist in the war effort. She eventually joined the Cadet Nurse Corps and worked at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles. On Valentine's Day, 1947, she married Tom Callister, who was completing his internship at the Los Angeles County Hospital through the Army Specialized Training Program. Later that year, after his graduation, Tom was stationed in Germany and then Austria. Amy joined him in Vienna soon after. It was an exciting time and place for a young woman from a small farm in rural Kansas. Amy was very modest and unassuming about the tremendous amount of volunteer work she performed throughout her life. She was a member of the Huntington Memorial Clinic Auxiliary for many years, including serving two years as the Director of the Clinic. In 1968, she became a Docent and volunteer at the Los Angeles Zoo an activity she cherished for over 50 years. Amy was an avid traveler. She travelled extensively with her husband, and after his death, with friends and family. Amy's real passion was the natural world and the animals that inhabit it. Her trips to Africa were especially memorable. In 2010, at age 87, Amy set foot on Antartica, her seventh continent. Amy was preceded in death by Tom, her loving husband of 59 years; she is survived by her three children, Tom Jr. (Shannon), Christina (Robert), and John (Beverly); her five grandchildren; and her one great grandchild. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in her name to the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association. Amy will be sorely missed by her family, her many close friends, and the caregivers who lovingly attended her in the last months of her life.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on May 2, 2019