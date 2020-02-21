|
1/27/34 - 2/11/20 Angela Martel Garcia died on February 11, 2020. She was 86. She resided in Whittier for 59 years. "Angie" was born in Calexico, CA on January, 27, 1934, the third of nine children born to her mother Louise, along with Francis, Charlie, Carmen, Aggie, Philip, Melania, Jenny, and Joey. The family moved to Salinas, where she grew up and met her husband, Carlos Garcia. They were wed on May 26, 1952, in Santa Cruz, then moved to East Los Angeles where they started their family. They moved to Whittier in 1961. They had six children, Merci, Carlos Jr, Virginia, Angel, Steven, and Caroline. They were married for 39 years Carlos Sr passed away in 1991. Angela is survived by her children, Virginia, Angel, Steven, Caroline; sons-in-law Michael and David; daughters-in-law JoAnn and Bonnie. She was blessed with granddaughters Denise, Carissa, Amanda, Lauren, Peri, and Tara, and grandsons Carlitos, Anthony, David, Aaron, Nate, Daniel, and Johnny. Angela was a beloved wife, mother, friend, grandmother, and aunt. She was strong, brave, funny, and an inspiration to us all. We will miss her greatly. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10:30 am at First Fundamental Bible Church, 11000 Washington Blvd., Whittier. Rose Hills Memorial Park, Whittier, CA
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Feb. 21, 2020