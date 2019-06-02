Home

Sept. 12, 1938 - May 9, 2019 Anita Gregory died of Parkinsons Disease at the age of 80 at the British Home in Sierra Madre. Born in England, she moved to Pasadena with her family in 1947. After receiving her M.L.S. from U.C. Berkeley, she first worked as a children's librarian at the San Diego and Pasadena Public Libraries. As an adult reference librarian she was employed by Occidenal College, Immaculate Heart College and the Los Angeles Public Library. Anita will be remembered for her wit, kindness, and genuine interest in others. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22 at the Altadena Community Church, 943 E. Altadena Dr., Altadena. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the British Home in California, Ltd., The Nature Conservancy, or Union Station Homeless Services.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on June 2, 2019
