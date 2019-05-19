|
Nov. 21, 1930 - May 13, 2019 Ann Elizabeth Kinsman Bishop passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 13, 2019, at her home in Pasadena. She was born on November 21, 1930 in New York to her parents Russell and Mary Gooding Kinsman. She attended Antioch College, then married William Dayton Bishop in 1950. Together they raised six children who survive her: Sarah Lynch, Matthew Bishop (Margaret), Jessica Bishop (Brenda), Jonathan Bishop (Jacqueline), Joanna Bishop (Pam), and Mary Bishop. She has nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Ann then attained her nursing degree and worked at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, St.Vincent's Hospital in Los Angeles, and St. Luke's in Pasadena. She was a peace activist during the Vietnam war and worked on other social justice causes throughout her life. She was a dedicated volunteer with the American Friends Service Committee for many years. Ann's life was forever changed in 1971 when Ferne Hayes, the love of her life, rolled up in her van to visit, parked in Ann's heart, and never left. They together enjoyed ACBL Bridge, travel, theater, music and literature. The family appreciates the loving care provided by Ferne at the end of Ann's life. Ann will be remembered for her smile that would light up a room, for her many graciously written cards and letters to all of us over the years, and for her dedication to social justice causes hoping to make the world a better place. There will be a private family gathering later this week. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC.ORG) and to KUSC (KUSC.ORG), the classical radio station that Ann enjoyed for years, especially in her final days.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on May 19, 2019