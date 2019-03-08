Home

Arnold Family Funeral Services Inc
2561 N Fair Oaks Ave
Altadena, CA 91001
(626) 791-9124
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Victory Bible Church
Pasadena, CA
View Map
Annie Grace Lee


1932 - 2019
Annie Grace Lee Obituary
Nov. 25, 1932 - Mar. 1, 2019 Born Nov. 25, 1932 in Silas, AL, ANNIE GRACE (HENDERSON) LEE, was the fifth of seven children born to Henretta and Flem Henderson. In the early 1950s, she relocated to Pasadena, CA, where she joined Hudson Memorial Baptist Church, then Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. While raising nine children she became a nursing aide. Grace also loved to fish. On March 1, 2019, Grace passed away. She's survived by her children: Mary Francis, Daniel, Gracie (Alphonso), Millie, Larry (Diana), Freddie, Elaine (Greg), Tim (Mina), Monica; and many other relatives and friends. Grace's Homegoing Service will be held at Victory Bible Church in Pasadena, Ca, at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/pasadenastarnews. Arnold Family Funeral Services www.arnoldfs.com WL00191860-image-1.jpg
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Mar. 8, 2019
